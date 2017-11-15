World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF/AFC Play-Off - CONCACAF/AFC Play-Off - 2nd Leg
Australia3Honduras1

Australia reach fourth World Cup in a row

Australia
Mile Jedinak was engulfed by his team-mates after his free-kick was deflected in for the opener

Australia qualified for their fourth successive World Cup by beating a physical Honduras 3-1 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

After a goalless first leg, Aston Villa player Mile Jedinak's 53rd-minute free-kick took a decisive deflection off Henry Figueroa to break the deadlock.

Jedinak then drilled in penalties after a handball by Bryan Acosta and foul by Johnny Palacios to seal victory.

Maynor Figueroa bundled in late on, but it was too late for the visitors.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Australia

  • 1Ryan
  • 8Wright
  • 20SainsburyBooked at 88mins
  • 6JurmanBooked at 3mins
  • 7LeckieBooked at 81mins
  • 5MilliganSubstituted forTroisiat 89'minutes
  • 15Jedinak
  • 13MooyBooked at 45mins
  • 16Behich
  • 23RogicSubstituted forKruseat 77'minutes
  • 4CahillSubstituted forJuricat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Degenek
  • 3Gersbach
  • 9Juric
  • 10Kruse
  • 11Risdon
  • 12Langerak
  • 14Troisi
  • 17Rukavytsya
  • 18Vukovic
  • 19McGowan
  • 21Luongo
  • 22Irvine

Honduras

  • 22Escober
  • 21Beckeles
  • 23PalaciosBooked at 84mins
  • 3FigueroaBooked at 19mins
  • 5Alvarado
  • 7IzaguirreSubstituted forFigueroaat 42'minutesSubstituted forMartínezat 73'minutes
  • 17Elis
  • 20ClarosBooked at 57mins
  • 6Acosta
  • 12QuiotoSubstituted forHernándezat 75'minutes
  • 9Lozano

Substitutes

  • 1Hernandez
  • 2Crisanto
  • 4Figueroa
  • 8Mejia
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Hernández
  • 13Costly
  • 14García
  • 15López
  • 16Lanza
  • 18Canales
  • 19Peña
Referee:
Néstor Pitana
Attendance:
77,060

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamHonduras
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home19
Away26

