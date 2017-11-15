Australia reach fourth World Cup in a row
Australia qualified for their fourth successive World Cup by beating a physical Honduras 3-1 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
After a goalless first leg, Aston Villa player Mile Jedinak's 53rd-minute free-kick took a decisive deflection off Henry Figueroa to break the deadlock.
Jedinak then drilled in penalties after a handball by Bryan Acosta and foul by Johnny Palacios to seal victory.
Maynor Figueroa bundled in late on, but it was too late for the visitors.
Line-ups
Australia
- 1Ryan
- 8Wright
- 20SainsburyBooked at 88mins
- 6JurmanBooked at 3mins
- 7LeckieBooked at 81mins
- 5MilliganSubstituted forTroisiat 89'minutes
- 15Jedinak
- 13MooyBooked at 45mins
- 16Behich
- 23RogicSubstituted forKruseat 77'minutes
- 4CahillSubstituted forJuricat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Degenek
- 3Gersbach
- 9Juric
- 10Kruse
- 11Risdon
- 12Langerak
- 14Troisi
- 17Rukavytsya
- 18Vukovic
- 19McGowan
- 21Luongo
- 22Irvine
Honduras
- 22Escober
- 21Beckeles
- 23PalaciosBooked at 84mins
- 3FigueroaBooked at 19mins
- 5Alvarado
- 7IzaguirreSubstituted forFigueroaat 42'minutesSubstituted forMartínezat 73'minutes
- 17Elis
- 20ClarosBooked at 57mins
- 6Acosta
- 12QuiotoSubstituted forHernándezat 75'minutes
- 9Lozano
Substitutes
- 1Hernandez
- 2Crisanto
- 4Figueroa
- 8Mejia
- 10Martínez
- 11Hernández
- 13Costly
- 14García
- 15López
- 16Lanza
- 18Canales
- 19Peña
- Referee:
- Néstor Pitana
- Attendance:
- 77,060
Match Stats
Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamHonduras
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away26