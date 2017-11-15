Australia reach fourth World Cup in a row

From the section

Mile Jedinak was engulfed by his team-mates after his free-kick was deflected in for the opener

Australia qualified for their fourth successive World Cup by beating a physical Honduras 3-1 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

After a goalless first leg, Aston Villa player Mile Jedinak's 53rd-minute free-kick took a decisive deflection off Henry Figueroa to break the deadlock.

Jedinak then drilled in penalties after a handball by Bryan Acosta and foul by Johnny Palacios to seal victory.

Maynor Figueroa bundled in late on, but it was too late for the visitors.

