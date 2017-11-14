BBC Sport - Yasmin Saeed: 19-year-old aiming to be first female Premier League referee

The first female Premier League referee?

Meet Yasmin Saeed, the 19-year-old aiming to be the first woman to referee in the Premier League.

The Sport Psychology student formerly played for Manchester United, Crewe Alexandra, Manchester City and Everton before taking up refereeing aged 15 after breaking her pelvis.

She coaches a group of young female referees in Manchester and was recently assistant referee for England Under-15s v Scotland Under-15s at St George’s Park.

