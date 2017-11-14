Danny Williams: Dundee winger leaves club by mutual consent

Danny Williams (left) joined Dundee at the same time as his former Inverness team-mate James Vincent

Winger Danny Williams has left Dundee by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The Englishman, 29, joined the Dens Park club from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2016 and made 31 appearances for the Dark Blues without scoring.

Williams played English non-league football before moving north in 2013.

"The club would like to thank Danny for his efforts during his time at Dens and wish him all the best for the future," said Dundee.

Dundee are two points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and taken on second bottom Kilmarnock at home on Saturday.