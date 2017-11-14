BBC Sport - Sports minister Tracey Crouch says reform of the FA must start 'right at the top'
The FA reform must start 'right at the top' - sports minister
- From the section Football
The Football Association should accept England forward Eniola Aluko's offer to help with its reforms, says sports minister Tracey Crouch.
READ MORE:Accept Aluko's offer, minister tells FA
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired