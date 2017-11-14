BBC Sport - O'Neill for Scotland? Kris Boyd thinks he will return to club management
'Michael O'Neill will want a club job'
- From the section Scottish
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has been linked with the Scotland vacancy. Kris Boyd thinks O'Neill is more likely to return to club management, but Michael Stewart says there are foundations to build on with Scotland, even if he would not have the same quality of defenders to choose from.
