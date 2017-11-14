Chris Coleman: Wales boss open to managerial job abroad

Coleman's side had their World Cup 2018 hopes ended with a 1-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland

Wales manager Chris Coleman believes he will have to move abroad to achieve his Champions League ambitions.

Coleman is yet to agree an extension to his Football Association of Wales deal, which expires at the end of November.

"I have always stressed I would love to experience working in the Champions League," said the 47-year-old.

"I am not going to get that from a club in the Premier League. It is just not going to happen. Not now. To do that I would probably have to travel."

Coleman, who has previously managed Spanish side Real Sociedad and Greek team AEL, said he could not afford to wait for an opportunity in the United Kingdom.

"There are very few managers that are in a position to say where they want to work. Jobs in the industry are few and far between," he added.

"That would be a realistic path for me to take whenever my time is up with Wales. I am not afraid to travel."

Coleman, who has also managed Fulham and Coventry City, led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, but fell short of qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

He wants Wales' head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell to be employed on full-time contracts if he is to sign a new contract with the country he represented 32 times as a player.

Wales' friendly against Panama on Tuesday could be his final match in charge.