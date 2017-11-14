World Cup 2018: England to play friendlies against Netherlands and Italy

England hosted the Netherlands in March 2016 at Wembley, where they lost 2-1

England will play two friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy in March 2018 as part of their World Cup preparations.

Gareth Southgate's side will play the Dutch on 23 March in Amsterdam, before hosting Italy at Wembley on 27 March.

The Netherlands finished third in their World Cup qualifying group, while Italy missed out after losing their play-off against Sweden.

Russia will host the competition for the first time from 14 June to 15 July.

England were beaten 2-1 at Wembley in their last meeting with the Netherlands in March 2016, but drew their previous outing against Italy 1-1 two years ago.