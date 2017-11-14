Nicky Adams: Carlisle United forward ruled out for season with knee injury

Nicky Adams joined Carlisle for 2016-17 and helped the Cumbrians to the League Two play-offs

Carlisle United will be without winger Nicky Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury in Saturday's 4-0 win against Yeovil Town.

Adams, who has played 21 games this term, has had an MRI scan that will now be further assessed by specialists.

The 31-year-old won player of the year last season, scoring three goals with 14 assists as Carlisle made the League Two play-offs.

"I am truly heartbroken that my season is over," Adams tweeted on Tuesday.

"I leave with the boys in good form and touching distance of play-offs."

Carlisle are currently 14th in the fourth tier, four points off a play-off place, and on a five-game unbeaten run.

Analysis

BBC Radio Cumbria's former Carlisle United midfielder Chris Lumsdon

It's a blow for him personally and Carlisle United. We all heard the gasps when he went down on Saturday and it didn't look good.

He was coming into good form, like the team were and he was always going to be a threat, he's won promotions and is always in team of the seasons.

He's one of a kind in our league, he gets at people and is constantly on the move. We can tweak things in the squad to compensate for it but we'll miss that crossing ability, him putting it onto his left foot or cutting onto his right.

It's an opportunity for others, teams might not take us as seriously now, but it's still a lot of negatives losing him for this amount of time.