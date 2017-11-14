Cowdenbeath appoint Gary Bollan as manager, hailing his track record

Gary Bollan led Forfar to promotion via the play-offs last season

Gary Bollan has been appointed Cowdenbeath manager, with chairman Donald Findlay highlighting the 44-year-old's "proven track record".

Bollan takes charge with the Blue Brazil sitting bottom of League Two.

He led Forfar Athletic to promotion to League One last season but was sacked last month after a poor run of results.

"He has an absolute wealth of experience and great knowledge of the players and teams in our division and above," Findlay told Cowden's website.

"He also very much has a proven track record. He really impressed at interview by setting out clearly his plans for the club and his determination to succeed."

Billy Brown, who had stepped up from his assistant role after Gary Locke left for Hearts this summer, resigned as manager at Central Park last month.

The Fife club say there were 44 candidates for the post and the appointment comes a day after Danny Lennon, who led the Blue Brazil to successive promotions between 2008 and 2010, was appointed manager of League Two rivals Clyde.

Bollan, who had spells with Dundee United, St Johnstone and Rangers as a player, started his coaching career with the Bully Wee before moving to Livingston, who he led to two titles and promotions in a row before being sacked with his side in the Championship.

He subsequently steered Airdrieonians clear of relegation before leaving for League One rivals Forfar.

Bollan was unable to prevent the Loons being relegated but led them to promotion last season before being dismissed with his side bottom of the table.

"His people have already been watching us in the past couple of games," added Findlay.

"At present, we are bottom of the league. But, with two thirds of the season ahead, we now move forward with renewed impetus under Gary's leadership."

Cowdenbeath finished bottom of League Two last season but retained their league status after beating Lowland League champions East Kilbride on penalties in a play-off.