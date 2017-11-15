BBC Sport - Price of Football 2017: Can you have a day at the football for £35?

Can £35 get you to a football game?

As part of Price of Football 2017, BBC Sport challenges football fan Karl Braidwood to see if he can have a day out watching football for just £35.

Can Karl get to a game plus buy a matchday ticket, some food, a drink and a piece of merchandise while staying on budget?

Top videos

Video

Can £35 get you to a football game?

Video

Home ground v home comforts - how young fans watch football

Video

Watch: 'Calamity' Tranmere backpass helps Posh take lead

Video

Five of the best shots as Dimitrov beats Goffin

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a hit! Will there be a better FA Cup goal this season?

Video

Osi welcomes Clayborn to 'Six Sack Club'

Video

Highlights: Non-league Woking stun League One Bury

Video

Evans wants refs to learn from controversial penalty decision

Video

British cycling under the microscope - the story continues

Video

Week 10

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Scunthorpe 1-0 Northampton

Video

Peaky Blinders fan Albrighton is put to the test

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired