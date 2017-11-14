England Women: Karen Bardsley named in World Cup qualifiers squad

Karen Bardsley broke her leg in a collision with team-mate Steph Houghton during England's Euro 2017 campaign

Goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has been named in England's 26-player squad for their home World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

Bardsley has not played for England since breaking her leg during their Euro 2017 campaign in July.

Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson have been called up for the first time.

England play Bosnia-Herzegovina at Banks's Stadium in Walsall on 24 November, before facing Kazakhstan at Colchester United four days later.

Reading midfielder Jade Moore, who has 43 international caps, has missed out on selection after undergoing ankle surgery.

Midfielders Walsh and Williamson played under interim manager Mo Marley in the under-19 set up, and were part of the under-23 squad that won the Nordic Tournament in May.

"I know Keira and Leah well and they are both talented young players with lots of potential and playing well for their clubs," Marley said.

England began their qualifying campaign with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Russia in September.