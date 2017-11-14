Scottish Gossip: Scotland manager, Michael O'Neill, St Johnstone, Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA are not expected to appoint a new Scotland manager until next year - even though the strategy could see them miss out on potential targets. (Daily Express, print edition)

The Scottish FA face could face competition from the USA if they decide to pursue the services of Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill.(Scotsman)

Michael O'Neill has the temperament to handle the Rangers job, no problem, says former Manchester United and Northern Ireland star Sammy McIlroy. (Herald, subscription required)

Scotland target Michael O'Neill is urged to stay with Northern Ireland by defender Jonny Evans and former boss Lawrie Sanchez. (Daily Record)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson, a former Northern Ireland assistant, reckons Michael O'Neill would be perfect for Scotland but hopes he stays on after missing out on the World Cup via the play-offs. (Sun)

Michael O'Neill is weighing up his future with Northern Ireland after missing out on a World Cup place

St Johnstone are closing in on a move for 28-year-old Dundalk striker David McMillan. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic midfielder James Forrest says the return of on-loan Patrick Roberts has helped him improve as a big-game player. (Sun)

Ryan Christie, currently with Aberdeen, aims to follow in Callum McGregor's footsteps and force his way into the Celtic first team after a period away from the champions on loan. (Daily Express)

Hearts defender John Souttar has been ruled out of Sunday's game with Partick Thistle after being concussed while captaining Scotland U21s on Friday's. (Daily Record)

Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso has returned to training for the first time since breaking his nose during a stormy Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Motherwell. (Sun)

Ross County midfielder Ross Draper admits he was shocked to discoer just how far his fitness levels had fallen before making the switch from local rivals Inverness CT. (Herald, print edition)

Liam Miller's friend and former team-mate Kevin McBride has spoken of his devastation at learning the one-time Celtic, Manchester United, Hibernian and Republic of Ireland midfielder is battling cancer. (Evening Times)

John Hughes, who signed Liam Miller for Hibs, says the Irishman was the fittest player he ever worked with. (Daily Record)

Is John Barclay ready to return to Scotland with Edinburgh?

Celtic have sold out their Betfred Cup final allocation and hope for more tickets for the game against Motherwell at Hampden on 26 November. (Daily Record)

Rangers have announced that their players will wear rainbow coloured laces during their match against Aberdeen at Ibrox on 29 November in support of a campaign to make sporting environments more inclusive for LGBT fans and players. (Sun)

Cowdenbeath are set to turn to former Livingston, Airdrie and Forfar boss Gary Bollan as their new manager. (Scotsman)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig is left speechless after Sweden get past Italy in a play-off to qualify for the World Cup. (Sun)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele scored a first half hat-trick for France Under-21s against Slovenia last night. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh are poised to confirm a three-year deal for Scotland captain John Barclay for the start of next season. (Sun, print edition)

Defence coach Matt Taylor is confident that Scotland will make the necessary improvements for the visit of world champions New Zealand on Saturday evening. (Scotsman)