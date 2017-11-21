National League
Gateshead19:45Barrow
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v Barrow

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dover20107327131437
2Wrexham2010641912736
3Sutton United2010642924536
4Macclesfield2011362118336
5Aldershot209653324933
6Maidstone United199642519633
7Bromley209563023732
8Dag & Red208753225731
9Woking209382728-130
10Boreham Wood207852721629
11Gateshead207762518728
12Ebbsfleet2061042623328
13Maidenhead United207762929028
14Hartlepool207761919028
15Tranmere207671916327
16Fylde196763127425
17Halifax206772124-325
18Eastleigh205872225-323
19Leyton Orient2055102534-920
20Barrow204792527-219
21Chester203891930-1117
22Guiseley203891934-1517
23Solihull Moors2033141939-2012
24Torquay2025131734-1711
