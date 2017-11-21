Gateshead v Barrow
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dover
|20
|10
|7
|3
|27
|13
|14
|37
|2
|Wrexham
|20
|10
|6
|4
|19
|12
|7
|36
|3
|Sutton United
|20
|10
|6
|4
|29
|24
|5
|36
|4
|Macclesfield
|20
|11
|3
|6
|21
|18
|3
|36
|5
|Aldershot
|20
|9
|6
|5
|33
|24
|9
|33
|6
|Maidstone United
|19
|9
|6
|4
|25
|19
|6
|33
|7
|Bromley
|20
|9
|5
|6
|30
|23
|7
|32
|8
|Dag & Red
|20
|8
|7
|5
|32
|25
|7
|31
|9
|Woking
|20
|9
|3
|8
|27
|28
|-1
|30
|10
|Boreham Wood
|20
|7
|8
|5
|27
|21
|6
|29
|11
|Gateshead
|20
|7
|7
|6
|25
|18
|7
|28
|12
|Ebbsfleet
|20
|6
|10
|4
|26
|23
|3
|28
|13
|Maidenhead United
|20
|7
|7
|6
|29
|29
|0
|28
|14
|Hartlepool
|20
|7
|7
|6
|19
|19
|0
|28
|15
|Tranmere
|20
|7
|6
|7
|19
|16
|3
|27
|16
|Fylde
|19
|6
|7
|6
|31
|27
|4
|25
|17
|Halifax
|20
|6
|7
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|25
|18
|Eastleigh
|20
|5
|8
|7
|22
|25
|-3
|23
|19
|Leyton Orient
|20
|5
|5
|10
|25
|34
|-9
|20
|20
|Barrow
|20
|4
|7
|9
|25
|27
|-2
|19
|21
|Chester
|20
|3
|8
|9
|19
|30
|-11
|17
|22
|Guiseley
|20
|3
|8
|9
|19
|34
|-15
|17
|23
|Solihull Moors
|20
|3
|3
|14
|19
|39
|-20
|12
|24
|Torquay
|20
|2
|5
|13
|17
|34
|-17
|11
