Wigan Athletic 3-0 Doncaster Rovers

Wigan winger Ryan Colclough had a night to remember as he scored two goals before being substituted in time to see the birth of his second child.

Colclough had already scored to put Wigan 2-0 up at half-time against Doncaster, when he found out his partner had gone into labour.

He scored again to wrap up the 3-0 win and was brought off three minutes later - making it to hospital still in his full kit.

"At half-time we got the message that his missus' waters had broken, his second child," assistant boss Leam Richardson said.

"As soon as he got his second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.

"We're all men, we're all individuals - some of the players wouldn't have gone, they'd be still in the dressing room now!

"Others want to get straight out to support their partner, and you respect every individual in what they want to do."

Michael Jacobs also scored as the Latics moved to within a point of League One leaders Shrewsbury.