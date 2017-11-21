Match ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Wigan Athletic 3-0 Doncaster Rovers
- From the section League One
Wigan winger Ryan Colclough had a night to remember as he scored two goals before being substituted in time to see the birth of his second child.
Colclough had already scored to put Wigan 2-0 up at half-time against Doncaster, when he found out his partner had gone into labour.
He scored again to wrap up the 3-0 win and was brought off three minutes later - making it to hospital still in his full kit.
"At half-time we got the message that his missus' waters had broken, his second child," assistant boss Leam Richardson said.
"As soon as he got his second goal he was off the pitch, because his head was somewhere else.
"We're all men, we're all individuals - some of the players wouldn't have gone, they'd be still in the dressing room now!
"Others want to get straight out to support their partner, and you respect every individual in what they want to do."
Michael Jacobs also scored as the Latics moved to within a point of League One leaders Shrewsbury.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 2ByrneBooked at 31mins
- 5Morsy
- 6Power
- 8EvansSubstituted forToneyat 84'minutes
- 9Grigg
- 17JacobsSubstituted forPerkinsat 76'minutes
- 22Dunkley
- 26James
- 27ColcloughBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMasseyat 60'minutes
- 33BurnBooked at 22mins
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 10Toney
- 11Massey
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 24Hunt
- 31Sarkic
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 5BaudrySubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutesSubstituted forWhitemanat 63'minutes
- 6Butler
- 7Kongolo
- 9Marquis
- 10Rowe
- 15WrightBooked at 36mins
- 16HoughtonBooked at 34mins
- 17Blair
- 18Toffolo
- 26CoppingerSubstituted forBeestinat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Mason
- 11Williams
- 12Whiteman
- 13Marosi
- 20Garratt
- 22Beestin
- 27Ben Khemis
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 7,966
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Harry Toffolo (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic).
Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ivan Toney replaces Lee Evans.
Attempt blocked. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. David Perkins replaces Michael Jacobs.
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie Beestin (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by William Grigg (Wigan Athletic).
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Benjamin Whiteman replaces Andy Williams because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie Beestin replaces James Coppinger.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gavin Massey replaces Ryan Colclough.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Doncaster Rovers 0. Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Jacobs with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Booking
Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).
Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.
Attempt blocked. Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 2, Doncaster Rovers 0.