Derby County v Queens Park Rangers

Bradley Johnson has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Derby County this season

Midfielder Bradley Johnson is a doubt for Derby County ahead of their match with Queens Park Rangers.

Johnson was substituted in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Rangers will assess midfielder Massimo Luongo, who only played 45 minutes in the 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa following international duty with Australia.

Joel Lynch is a doubt, while fellow defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Match facts