Derby County v Queens Park Rangers

Bradley Johnson
Bradley Johnson has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Derby County this season
Midfielder Bradley Johnson is a doubt for Derby County ahead of their match with Queens Park Rangers.

Johnson was substituted in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Rangers will assess midfielder Massimo Luongo, who only played 45 minutes in the 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa following international duty with Australia.

Joel Lynch is a doubt, while fellow defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Derby have won their last three home league matches against QPR, all by a 1-0 scoreline.
  • Rangers haven't won away at Derby since October 2009, a 4-2 victory in the Championship in which the Hoops came from 2-0 down to secure the points (D1 L3).
  • The Rams have lost just one of their last six home matches (W4 D1). However, that defeat did come in their last match at the Pride Park, losing 4-2 against Reading.
  • QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo has made more tackles than any other player in the Championship this season (62).
  • No side in the Championship has been awarded more penalties than Derby County (4).

Tuesday 21st November 2017

  • DerbyDerby County19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • Aston VillaAston Villa19:45SunderlandSunderland
  • BarnsleyBarnsley19:45CardiffCardiff City
  • BrentfordBrentford19:45BurtonBurton Albion
  • Bristol CityBristol City19:45PrestonPreston North End
  • MillwallMillwall19:45HullHull City
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:45NorwichNorwich City
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United19:45FulhamFulham
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers20:00ReadingReading
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves17122331151638
2Sheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds178272620626
8Derby167542420426
9Ipswich168172824425
10Sheff Wed176652119224
11Nottm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston175751919022
15QPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull174583032-217
21Birmingham174310925-1615
22Burton1734101134-2313
23Bolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
