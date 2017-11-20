Derby County v Queens Park Rangers
Midfielder Bradley Johnson is a doubt for Derby County ahead of their match with Queens Park Rangers.
Johnson was substituted in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.
Rangers will assess midfielder Massimo Luongo, who only played 45 minutes in the 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa following international duty with Australia.
Joel Lynch is a doubt, while fellow defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Derby have won their last three home league matches against QPR, all by a 1-0 scoreline.
- Rangers haven't won away at Derby since October 2009, a 4-2 victory in the Championship in which the Hoops came from 2-0 down to secure the points (D1 L3).
- The Rams have lost just one of their last six home matches (W4 D1). However, that defeat did come in their last match at the Pride Park, losing 4-2 against Reading.
- QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo has made more tackles than any other player in the Championship this season (62).
- No side in the Championship has been awarded more penalties than Derby County (4).