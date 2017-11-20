Sheffield United v Fulham
- From the section Championship
Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.
George Baldock (hamstring) could return but defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) are out.
Fulham's Kevin McDonald is available to return from suspension while fellow midfielder Stefan Johansen could be back after illness.
Forward Neeskens Kebano (hip) will be assessed and Sheyi Ojo is close to returning from a dislocated shoulder.
On-loan Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon remains sidelined while he works his way back from a broken leg.
Match facts
- Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last seven home matches against Fulham in all competitions (W5 D2).
- The Whites haven't won at Bramall Lane since April 1985 - Leroy Rosenior scored the only goal in a 1-0 win in a second-tier match.
- Fulham won all three of their league matches in south Yorkshire last season, beating Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.
- Leon Clarke has been directly involved in 11 of Sheffield United's 27 league goals this season (9 goals, 2 assists) - only Wolves forward Leo Bonatini has registered more goal involvements (14- 10 goals, 4 assists).
- Fulham keeper David Button has the highest passing accuracy of all goalkeepers in the Championship to have played a minimum of 10 matches this season (69.25%).