Sheffield United v Fulham

From the section

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp scored twice in Friday's 3-1 win over Burton, taking his tally to eight goals for the season

Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.

George Baldock (hamstring) could return but defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) are out.

Fulham's Kevin McDonald is available to return from suspension while fellow midfielder Stefan Johansen could be back after illness.

Forward Neeskens Kebano (hip) will be assessed and Sheyi Ojo is close to returning from a dislocated shoulder.

On-loan Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon remains sidelined while he works his way back from a broken leg.

Match facts