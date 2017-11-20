Championship
Sheffield United v Fulham

Billy Sharp
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp scored twice in Friday's 3-1 win over Burton, taking his tally to eight goals for the season
Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.

George Baldock (hamstring) could return but defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) are out.

Fulham's Kevin McDonald is available to return from suspension while fellow midfielder Stefan Johansen could be back after illness.

Forward Neeskens Kebano (hip) will be assessed and Sheyi Ojo is close to returning from a dislocated shoulder.

On-loan Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon remains sidelined while he works his way back from a broken leg.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last seven home matches against Fulham in all competitions (W5 D2).
  • The Whites haven't won at Bramall Lane since April 1985 - Leroy Rosenior scored the only goal in a 1-0 win in a second-tier match.
  • Fulham won all three of their league matches in south Yorkshire last season, beating Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Leon Clarke has been directly involved in 11 of Sheffield United's 27 league goals this season (9 goals, 2 assists) - only Wolves forward Leo Bonatini has registered more goal involvements (14- 10 goals, 4 assists).
  • Fulham keeper David Button has the highest passing accuracy of all goalkeepers in the Championship to have played a minimum of 10 matches this season (69.25%).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves17122331151638
2Sheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds178272620626
8Derby167542420426
9Ipswich168172824425
10Sheff Wed176652119224
11Nottm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston175751919022
15QPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull174583032-217
21Birmingham174310925-1615
22Burton1734101134-2313
23Bolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
View full Championship table

