Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Norwich
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Norwich City

Daryl Murphy
Daryl Murphy is Nottingham Forest's joint-leading scorer with six goals in 19 matches
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 GMT

Striker Daryl Murphy is expected to return to the Nottingham Forest side for the visit of Norwich City.

Murphy was rested for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City after being on international duty in midweek with the Republic of Ireland.

Norwich midfielder Tom Trybull is unavailable after picking up a back strain against Barnsley on Saturday.

The Canaries will also be without left-back James Husband (groin) and forward Steven Naismith (ankle).

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five league matches against Norwich (W1).
  • The Canaries won 5-1 in their last league meeting against Forest in February, their biggest win against them since October 1936.
  • None of Forest's last 24 Championship matches have ended in a draw (W11 L13).
  • Only Burton (8) have conceded more goals from outside the box in the Championship this season than Forest and Norwich (both 7).
  • Nottingham Forest's Barrie McKay has registered seven assists this season, the most in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves17122331151638
2Sheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds178272620626
8Derby167542420426
9Ipswich168172824425
10Sheff Wed176652119224
11Nottm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston175751919022
15QPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull174583032-217
21Birmingham174310925-1615
22Burton1734101134-2313
23Bolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
View full Championship table

