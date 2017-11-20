Nottingham Forest v Norwich City

Daryl Murphy is Nottingham Forest's joint-leading scorer with six goals in 19 matches

Striker Daryl Murphy is expected to return to the Nottingham Forest side for the visit of Norwich City.

Murphy was rested for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City after being on international duty in midweek with the Republic of Ireland.

Norwich midfielder Tom Trybull is unavailable after picking up a back strain against Barnsley on Saturday.

The Canaries will also be without left-back James Husband (groin) and forward Steven Naismith (ankle).

Match facts