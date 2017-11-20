Nottingham Forest v Norwich City
Striker Daryl Murphy is expected to return to the Nottingham Forest side for the visit of Norwich City.
Murphy was rested for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City after being on international duty in midweek with the Republic of Ireland.
Norwich midfielder Tom Trybull is unavailable after picking up a back strain against Barnsley on Saturday.
The Canaries will also be without left-back James Husband (groin) and forward Steven Naismith (ankle).
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five league matches against Norwich (W1).
- The Canaries won 5-1 in their last league meeting against Forest in February, their biggest win against them since October 1936.
- None of Forest's last 24 Championship matches have ended in a draw (W11 L13).
- Only Burton (8) have conceded more goals from outside the box in the Championship this season than Forest and Norwich (both 7).
- Nottingham Forest's Barrie McKay has registered seven assists this season, the most in the division.