Bristol City v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is available to face former club Preston after his two-match ban for simulation.
But Joe Bryan is a doubt after being substituted with a knock in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Preston North End will have Jordan Hugill available again after he missed their goalless draw against local rivals Bolton Wanderers on Friday.
Skipper Tom Clarke and goalkeeper Declan Rudd played in the draw but may miss out as they return to fitness.
Match facts
- Bristol City have collected just three points in their past eight league games against Preston (W0 D3 L5)
- Preston won both matches between the sides in the Championship last season, including a 5-0 hammering in April
- Preston have won just two of their past 19 matches on the road in the Championship (D8 L9)
- The Lilywhites are the only Championship side that are yet to score a single goal in the opening 15 minutes of a match this season
- Bristol City have scored four goals from corners so far this season - no other Championship side has scored more (QPR, Sunderland and Wolves also have four)