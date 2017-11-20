Aston Villa v Sunderland
Aston Villa remain without skipper John Terry and strikers Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan for new Sunderland manager Chris Coleman's first game in charge.
Australian midfielder Mile Jedinak, who was rested for Saturday's 2-1 win at QPR, could come in.
Sunderland will be without Marc Wilson, Jonny Williams and Duncan Watmore after all three were forced off in the draw with Millwall on Saturday.
Midfielder Lee Cattermole serves a one-match ban.
The Black Cats have not won in 15 league matches since 13 August.
Just a week on from playing for Coleman in his last game as Wales manager, Villa defenders James Chester and Neil Taylor look likely to be up against him in his first match as Sunderland boss.
Match facts
- Steve Bruce has won 11 of his last 14 home matches against sides he was previously the manager of. His only defeat came when Hull City boss, against Crystal Palace, in November 2013.
- Aston Villa and Sunderland have scored six goals each from outside the box this season - only Brentford (8), Ipswich Town (7) and Hull have done better.
- This is the first meeting between these sides outside the top flight since April 1975, when Villa won 2-0 with goals from Ian Ross and future boss Brian Little.
- Sunderland have conceded 33 Championship goals so far this season - only Burton Albion (34) have conceded more. The Black Cats are the only Championship side yet to keep a clean sheet.
- The Black Cats have won on just two of their last 18 league visits to Villa Park.