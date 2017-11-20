Aston Villa v Sunderland

Albert Adomah's double at QPR on Saturday took him to eight goals for the season

Aston Villa remain without skipper John Terry and strikers Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan for new Sunderland manager Chris Coleman's first game in charge.

Australian midfielder Mile Jedinak, who was rested for Saturday's 2-1 win at QPR, could come in.

Sunderland will be without Marc Wilson, Jonny Williams and Duncan Watmore after all three were forced off in the draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Midfielder Lee Cattermole serves a one-match ban.

The Black Cats have not won in 15 league matches since 13 August.

Just a week on from playing for Coleman in his last game as Wales manager, Villa defenders James Chester and Neil Taylor look likely to be up against him in his first match as Sunderland boss.

Match facts