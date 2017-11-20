Championship
Aston Villa19:45Sunderland
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Sunderland

Albert Adomah
Albert Adomah's double at QPR on Saturday took him to eight goals for the season
Aston Villa remain without skipper John Terry and strikers Jonathan Kodjia and Scott Hogan for new Sunderland manager Chris Coleman's first game in charge.

Australian midfielder Mile Jedinak, who was rested for Saturday's 2-1 win at QPR, could come in.

Sunderland will be without Marc Wilson, Jonny Williams and Duncan Watmore after all three were forced off in the draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Midfielder Lee Cattermole serves a one-match ban.

The Black Cats have not won in 15 league matches since 13 August.

Just a week on from playing for Coleman in his last game as Wales manager, Villa defenders James Chester and Neil Taylor look likely to be up against him in his first match as Sunderland boss.

Match facts

  • Steve Bruce has won 11 of his last 14 home matches against sides he was previously the manager of. His only defeat came when Hull City boss, against Crystal Palace, in November 2013.
  • Aston Villa and Sunderland have scored six goals each from outside the box this season - only Brentford (8), Ipswich Town (7) and Hull have done better.
  • This is the first meeting between these sides outside the top flight since April 1975, when Villa won 2-0 with goals from Ian Ross and future boss Brian Little.
  • Sunderland have conceded 33 Championship goals so far this season - only Burton Albion (34) have conceded more. The Black Cats are the only Championship side yet to keep a clean sheet.
  • The Black Cats have won on just two of their last 18 league visits to Villa Park.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves17122331151638
2Sheff Utd17120527151236
3Cardiff17104324131134
4Bristol City1787226161031
5Aston Villa178542416829
6Middlesbrough177552215726
7Leeds178272620626
8Derby167542420426
9Ipswich168172824425
10Sheff Wed176652119224
11Nottm Forest178092527-224
12Norwich176561621-523
13Brentford175752523222
14Preston175751919022
15QPR175662024-421
16Barnsley165562322120
17Fulham174851920-120
18Millwall174671919018
19Reading165381821-318
20Hull174583032-217
21Birmingham174310925-1615
22Burton1734101134-2313
23Bolton172691329-1612
24Sunderland171882233-1111
View full Championship table

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired