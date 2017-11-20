Bolton Wanderers v Reading
Bolton Wanderers could move out of the Championship bottom three if they defeat Reading on Tuesday.
After a run of eight losses in all competitions, Phil Parkinson's side are unbeaten in their past six games.
Reading will be without Joey van den Berg, who picked up a fifth yellow card of the season against Wolves.
Midfielder Liam Kelly is likely to feature following a recent hamstring injury, with Yann Kermorgant and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson also in the squad.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"It's another tough game for us. Bolton need the win and the points to keep climbing up the table.
"I've seen them a couple of times this season and they've been growing in their performances and they have physical, quality players.
"We'll need to show the work-rate and the energy that we have recently to get a result over there."
Match facts
- Bolton are winless in six league games against Reading (D3 L3) since winning 2-0 in the Premier League in February 2008.
- The Royals won on their last league visit to Bolton in April 2016 - they've never won back to back games there in league competition.
- Bolton have lost five of their eight matches at the Macron Stadium in the Championship this season - only Burton Albion have lost more home matches (6).
- Reading have scored 100% of their league goals this season from inside of the box (18 goals) - the highest percentage in the division
- Bolton Wanderers' average possession of 39.9% is currently the lowest of any side in the division.