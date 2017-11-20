Brentford v Burton Albion
Brentford midfielder Lewis Macleod could feature for the first time since October 2016 after recovering from a serious knee injury.
Alan Judge is close to returning from 18 months out with a broken leg but defender Rico Henry (knee) is out for the rest of the season.
Burton will be without defender John Brayford who has been out since the end of October with a hamstring injury.
The Brewers have no new injury worries for the visit of 13th-placed Brentford.
Match facts
- Brentford and Burton met for the first time in last season's league campaign - the Bees won both games, scoring seven goals in the process.
- Dean Smith has won all three of his meetings with Burton Albion in the Football League (two with Brentford, one with Walsall).
- No Championship side has lost more points from winning positions this season than Brentford (14).
- Brentford have scored more goals in the last 15 minutes of matches (9) than any other side in the division.
- Burton Albion have conceded a league-high of 34 goals so far this season.