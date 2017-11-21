Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Morton 1.
Dunfermline Athletic 1-1 Greenock Morton
Dunfermline nudged up to third in the Championship following a lively home draw with Morton.
The hosts moved ahead when a bungled defensive clearance rebounded into the path of Andy Ryan to fire home.
The visitors from Greenock levelled when Gary Oliver fizzed in shot after his first attempt was blocked.
Pars keeper Sean Murdoch saved well from a Robert Thomson header, while Ryan and Michael Paton both went close with late shots for the Fifers.
Dunfermline are now four points behind leaders Dundee United, with just five points covering the top five.
Morton stay in sixth place, five points off the play-off spots.
Murdoch did well to keep out a fierce drive from Mark Russell before Dunfermline enjoyed a slice of fortune to take the lead.
Fraser Aird's attempt to find Ryan was cut out by Russell, who could only blast the ball against team-mate Gary Harkins and the ball fell perfectly for the striker to score.
Dean Shiels then went close to extending the Pars lead with a shot that flew just wide.
Morton were level when Oliver received a good delivery from Michael Doyle and arrowed in his first goal of the season after his initial effort came back his way.
Oliver had the ball in the net again when a Harkins free kick hit him but the striker had strayed offside.
Aird had a good chance on a second-half counter-attack but could not find a way past goalkeeper Derek Gaston
Thomson was denied by a good reaction save from Murdoch before Dunfermline finished strongly but could not find the goal that would have lifted them into second place.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1MurdochBooked at 40mins
- 2WilliamsonBooked at 49mins
- 5Morris
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Talbot
- 17Aird
- 27Shiels
- 8Wedderburn
- 11CardleSubstituted forPatonat 83'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forSmithat 90'minutes
- 16Ryan
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 4Mvoto
- 13Splaine
- 15Paton
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 19Gasparotto
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 6Doyle
- 3Murdoch
- 14HarkinsSubstituted forTiffoneyat 83'minutes
- 8Forbes
- 17Russell
- 7Oliver
- 11McHughSubstituted forThomsonat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Thomson
- 15Tiffoney
- 20Doohan
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- 23Barr
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 4,816
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Morton 1.
Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Nicky Clark.
Attempt missed. Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Michael Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Morton).
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Gary Harkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Michael Paton replaces Joe Cardle.
Attempt missed. Luca Gasparotto (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Nathaniel Wedderburn.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Joe Cardle.
Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Robert Thomson replaces Robert McHugh.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.
Attempt missed. Robert McHugh (Morton) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Mark Russell (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Mark Russell (Morton).
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Mark Russell.
Attempt blocked. Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert McHugh (Morton).
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.