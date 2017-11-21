Dunfermline Athletic 1-1 Greenock Morton

Gary Oliver (right) levelled for Morton at East End Park

Dunfermline nudged up to third in the Championship following a lively home draw with Morton.

The hosts moved ahead when a bungled defensive clearance rebounded into the path of Andy Ryan to fire home.

The visitors from Greenock levelled when Gary Oliver fizzed in shot after his first attempt was blocked.

Pars keeper Sean Murdoch saved well from a Robert Thomson header, while Ryan and Michael Paton both went close with late shots for the Fifers.

Dunfermline are now four points behind leaders Dundee United, with just five points covering the top five.

Morton stay in sixth place, five points off the play-off spots.

Murdoch did well to keep out a fierce drive from Mark Russell before Dunfermline enjoyed a slice of fortune to take the lead.

Fraser Aird's attempt to find Ryan was cut out by Russell, who could only blast the ball against team-mate Gary Harkins and the ball fell perfectly for the striker to score.

Dean Shiels then went close to extending the Pars lead with a shot that flew just wide.

Morton were level when Oliver received a good delivery from Michael Doyle and arrowed in his first goal of the season after his initial effort came back his way.

Oliver had the ball in the net again when a Harkins free kick hit him but the striker had strayed offside.

Aird had a good chance on a second-half counter-attack but could not find a way past goalkeeper Derek Gaston

Thomson was denied by a good reaction save from Murdoch before Dunfermline finished strongly but could not find the goal that would have lifted them into second place.