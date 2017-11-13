Barnet appoint Mark McGhee as their new manager

McGhee has taken charge of over 900 games as manager

Barnet have appointed Mark McGhee as their new manager.

The Scot, 60, replaces Englishman Rossi Eames, 32, who will now take up a new role as head of player development.

McGhee left his role as Scotland assistant in October, coinciding with Gordon Strachan's departure as manager. His most recent club role was at Motherwell, who sacked him in February.

League Two club Barnet are 23rd in the table, one point from safety following Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Colchester.

Eames became the youngest full-time manager in the top four flights of English football when he was appointed in May.

Alex Armstrong will continue in his role as assistant manager.