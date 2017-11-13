Liverpool: Nathaniel Clyne could be out for up to three months after back surgery

Clyne played 41 times across all competitions for Liverpool last season

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne could be out for up to three months after having surgery on a back injury.

The England right-back, 26, suffered the injury in a pre-season friendly in July and has not featured for the Reds since.

Last season he played all but one of Liverpool's 38 Premier League games, making a total of 41 appearances in all competitions.

Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have played in his absence this term.

Earlier in November manager Jurgen Klopp said Clyne had suffered "a little setback" in his recovery.

"That's how back problems are," he said.

"We showed him to specialists all over the world and it is not a big problem, it just needs time, that is all."