Wales U21 v Romania U21

U21 European Championship Qualifier: Wales v Romania Venue: Bangor University Stadium Date: Tuesday, 14 November Kick-off: 18:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales face a vital European Qualifier with Romania knowing that they need a win to keep their campaign on track.

Their shock 4-0 home defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina left Wales five points behind Romania, who lead Group 8.

Romania are currently undefeated, while Wales have slipped to fourth place.

"We go again, if we win we have still got a fighting chance," under-21 boss Robert Page told BBC Sport Wales. "We will be working hard to put things right from Friday."

Wales are not helped by the fact captain Joe Rodon has had to withdraw from the squad with a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by by Swansea teammate Cian Harries.

Joe Morrell could return after missing the Bosnia match through illness.