Wales U21 v Romania U21
-
|U21 European Championship Qualifier: Wales v Romania
|Venue: Bangor University Stadium Date: Tuesday, 14 November Kick-off: 18:00 GMT
|Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Wales face a vital European Qualifier with Romania knowing that they need a win to keep their campaign on track.
Their shock 4-0 home defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina left Wales five points behind Romania, who lead Group 8.
Romania are currently undefeated, while Wales have slipped to fourth place.
"We go again, if we win we have still got a fighting chance," under-21 boss Robert Page told BBC Sport Wales. "We will be working hard to put things right from Friday."
Wales are not helped by the fact captain Joe Rodon has had to withdraw from the squad with a hamstring injury. He has been replaced by by Swansea teammate Cian Harries.
Joe Morrell could return after missing the Bosnia match through illness.