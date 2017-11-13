Hearts await Tynecastle safety certificate before meeting with Partick Thistle

Tynecastle has been undergoing redevelopment work to increase the main stand's capacity

Hearts hope a safety certificate will be issued in time to host Sunday's game with Partick Thistle at Tynecastle but admit it will "go to the wire".

The Scottish Professional Football League expects the game to go ahead.

And Hearts said in a statement: "Work is continuing at a considerable pace with a view to being ready for Sunday's 3pm kick-off against Partick Thistle."

The stadium has been redeveloped this year and recent Hearts home games have been played at Murrayfield.

But Murrayfield is now being used for the Scotland rugby team's autumn Tests, with New Zealand visiting Edinburgh on Saturday evening.

Tynecastle, with a reduced capacity, hosted Scottish League Cup games early this season and Hearts owner Ann Budge had set a date of early September for playing league matches at their regular home.

However, the Edinburgh club were forced to change their plans after a delay in building work.

A second delay meant the home defeat by Kilmarnock earlier this month also had to be held at Murrayfield.

Hearts have won one, drawn one and lost two of their games at Murrayfield and are sixth in the Premiership with 15 points from 13 games.