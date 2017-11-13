Ryan Giggs: Ex-Man Utd winger to sign deal with Vietnamese academy

Ryan Giggs made a club record 963 appearances for Manchester United and 64 for Wales

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs is set to sign a consultancy deal to become director of football at a Vietnamese football academy.

The Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents FC (PVF) said Giggs, 43, will be responsible for coaching players and training coaches.

The two-year deal involves 13-time Premier League winner Giggs making two trips per year to Vietnam.

Giggs said in October he was interested in jobs at Leicester City and Everton.

Leicester appointed Claude Puel as manager on 25 October but Everton have yet to announce a permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman, who was sacked as manager on 23 October.

Giggs was appointed caretaker boss at United after David Moyes was sacked in 2014, when he became assistant manager to Louis van Gaal.

However, he has not been involved in top-class football since Van Gaal's dismissal in May 2016.

Giggs will travel to Vietnam next week for an inauguration ceremony with former United team-mate Paul Scholes, a guest at the event.

A statement on the PVF website said Giggs' role included "building and developing PVF to become the leading youth football training centre in Vietnam".