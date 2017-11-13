Irish Premiership: Glenavon aim to close on gap on Coleraine at Oval

Glenavon haven't played since the 2-2 draw with Coleraine at Mourneview Park on 4 November

Glenavon captain Jonny Tuffey expects the club's good record at the Oval to be tested by in-form Glentoran striker Curtis Allen on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).

The Lurgan Blues are undefeated in their last four visits to the Oval, though the last four games between the teams have ended in draws.

A win will move Glenavon to within five points of league leaders Coleraine.

Allen has scored seven goals this season and 'keeper Tuffey said: "he's gone to another level at Glentoran".

In-form Glentoran striker Curtis Allen will be on the hunt for his 75th goal for the club in Tuesday's league clash with Glenavon

"He is one of the top strikers in the league and has proved it for a number of years but particularly at Glentoran.

"He handles the pressure of being the main up front and is banging the goals in."

Calum Birney and Nathan Kerr are injury doubts for Glentoran, who lie sixth.

Glenavon have lost only once this season, at Coleraine, and are just one point ahead of third-placed Crusaders.

"It's a very focused atmosphere, we're well aware we're doing okay at the minute but one or two indifferent results and your season can turn very quickly," Tuffey said.

"So as much as there is an excitement, there is a clear focus to maintain the standards we are setting."