BBC Sport - World Cup play-off: Republic may need two goals against Danes to qualify
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill believes his team may need to score twice in Tuesday night's second leg against Denmark to book a place at next summer's World Cup finals.
His team's failure to score an away goal in the first leg in Copenhagen on Saturday means a score draw will be enough to put Denmark through to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Accepting it will be difficult to prevent a Christian Eriksen-led Danish attack from scoring in Dublin, O'Neill said: "we may need a couple of goals in the game because to keep out Denmark for two games might be tough".
