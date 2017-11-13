Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill believes his team may need to score twice in Tuesday night's second leg against Denmark to book a place at next summer's World Cup finals.

His team's failure to score an away goal in the first leg in Copenhagen on Saturday means a score draw will be enough to put Denmark through to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Accepting it will be difficult to prevent a Christian Eriksen-led Danish attack from scoring in Dublin, O'Neill said: "we may need a couple of goals in the game because to keep out Denmark for two games might be tough".