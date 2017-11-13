BBC Sport - Liam Miller illness 'puts things in perspective' - Martin O'Neill

Miller illness 'puts things in perspective' - O'Neill

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has paid tribute to former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller who is suffering from cancer.

O'Neill gave the Cork man his debut at Celtic and the 36-year-old later played under Republic assistant manager Roy Keane at Sunderland.

Speaking ahead of the Republic's World Cup play-off second leg against Denmark in Dublin, O'Neill said: "We heard about it recently, we didn't know how bad it was, obviously all thoughts go out to him.

"It puts things in perspective anyway."

