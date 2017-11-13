BBC Sport - Paul Bastock: 'I feel like I've been on X Factor' - record-breaking keeper
'I feel like I've been on X Factor'
- From the section Football
Wisbech goalkeeper Paul Bastock tells BBC Look East he feels like he has been on X Factor after making his 1,250th appearance to beat Peter Shilton's competitive club record.
The 47-year-old played the full game as the United Counties League Premier Division side won 4-1 in front of 286 people at Thetford Town in the FA Vase.
