Leon Britton: Swansea name midfielder as Claude Makelele replacement

Leon Britton briefly left Swansea in 2010 to play for Sheffield United, but returned to south Wales after just six months

Midfielder Leon Britton has been named as Swansea City's new assistant coach.

The 35-year old, who has played 525 times for the club, replaces Claude Makelele, after the Frenchman was named manager of Belgian top-flight club K.A.S Eupen.

Britton, who will continue playing for the Swans, will be replaced as club captain due to his new role.

He joins Nigel Gibbs, Karl Halabi and Tony Roberts in working under manager Paul Clement.