BBC Sport - Chris Gunter: Wales defender proud to match Gary Speed's 85 caps

Defender Chris Gunter will captain Wales for the first time in Tuesday's friendly at home to Panama, in which he will join Gary Speed as the country's second most capped player with 85 appearances.

He tells BBC Sport Wales of his pride about those two milestones, as well as his desire to see Wales manager Chris Coleman sign a new contract.

Coleman's current deal expires at the end of November and Reading skipper Gunter is among the senior Wales players to have urged the manager to stay.

