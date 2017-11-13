Chris Coleman: Wales manager wants future sorted by end of November

Chris Coleman wants a full-time contract for head of performance Ryland Morgans (left) if he is to sign a new deal

International friendly: Wales v Panama Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 14 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales manager Chris Coleman wants the contract negotiations over his future completed by the end of November.

Wales' friendly against Panama on Tuesday could be the 47-year-old's last game in charge.

After the match, Coleman will resume talks with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) about extending his deal, which expires at the end of November.

"None of us gain anything by it dragging. So yes, if its sorted by then, great," he said.

"It's impossible for me to say this is going to be sorted out.

"I don't know and they don't know until we resume talks whenever that is going to be.

"I would imagine that would be pretty quickly after tomorrow night."

Defender Chris Gunter, who will captain Wales against Panama, described Coleman as the "greatest manager in Wales' history".

But as well as details about his own contract, Coleman wants full-time deals for head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell.

"It's not me sitting down saying 'Where is my contract? I want to sort it out. I want this that or the other.' Of course I'm a factor in it. I am the manager," Coleman added.

"But I have a support group around me that are integral in how I see us going to the next step, that is very important.

"We may not all be singing off the same hymn sheet.

"They [the FAW] know the situation. They already know my stance how I see things - how I want to work, who I want to work with, how i want it to go. But they may not see it that way.

"That's okay. There won't be any bad feeling, because the experiences we have had and where we have taken it that will never be spoilt."

Nothing different in preparation

Coleman said he had done nothing differently in the build-up to Friday's 2-0 friendly defeat in France or in the preparation for the game against World Cup qualifiers Panama.

Neither had he thought about how he would feel at the final whistle.

But if Panama is his finale - his 49th game at the helm - Coleman said he would be proud of the squad's. achievements.

"We took it to a level that was unthinkable really, in the space of time we did it.

"But I would be even more proud in two or four years time if the team qualified again because that is the acid test for us," he said.

Speed built 'good foundations'

"Before I arrived, Gary Speed got the set-up more professionally run, good foundations were put in place we have come in and built on that.

"I tried to take it forward. We had to get it like a Premier League set up, not like international part time. It's very professional now.

"The acid test is in two, four, six years' time to keep on being competitive in campaigns.

"If I am not here - and I will be looking on as any other Welsh man or woman - and I see the team being competitive and getting qualification in one in three or four, and always competitive, I will be really proud of that.

"People talk about the legacy is not me and the legacy is not Gary Speed or John Toshack. We come in and we pass through. The legacy is Wales. The legacy is the jersey. It's not one man.

"I am just coming through, this is my experience and my time of it. I can say 'Yes I played a part in that.'

"But in the next two, four, six years if we are there and thereabouts I will be really proud the team are doing that with or without me."