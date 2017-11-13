Donal McDermott: Swindon winger out for four to six weeks with ankle ligament injury

Donal McDermott has scored once in 14 appearances for Swindon since joining from Rochdale in July

Swindon winger Donal McDermott will be out for four to six weeks after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

The 28-year-old came off in Town's 4-2 win over Bristol Rovers on 8 November.

Following Saturday's 2-2 draw with Chesterfield manager David Flitcroft explained the extent of the injury.

"If it's a bad one, it's potentially six weeks but knowing Donal as I do, with the strength of character he's got, we could potentially get him back in four [weeks]," he said.

He continued to BBC Radio Wiltshire: "It is one of those injuries where you always think you are over the worst of it but it stays in there and niggles towards the end stage of rehab, so we're hoping four weeks."

Swindon, who are unbeaten in three league games and sit fifth in League Two, may also be without Amine Linganzi and Harry Smith for Saturday's trip to Yeovil after both players were withdrawn against Chesterfield.

Midfielder Linganzi will have a scan on a tight hamstring, while striker Smith is suspected of having concussion following a bang on the head.