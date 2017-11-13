David Moyes names West Ham assistant coaches, including former player Stuart Pearce

David Moyes and Alan Irvine worked together at Preston North End and Everton

West Ham United boss David Moyes has added former England Under-21 boss Stuart Pearce, Alan Irvine and Billy McKinlay as his assistant coaches.

McKinlay's appointment impacts on Moyes' old club Sunderland, as the 48-year-old was joint caretaker boss following Simon Grayson's departure.

Pearce, 55, had two years with the Hammers as a player while Irvine, 59, was with Moyes at Preston and Everton.

Moyes was named as Slaven Bilic's successor at West Ham last week.

"I'm really looking forward to coming in and getting involved," Pearce told the club website.

"The opportunity to work with David Moyes, who I have respected greatly over the years, was a big factor, as was having previously played for the club."

Where does this leave Sunderland?

Billy McKinlay (left) was brought to Sunderland as a scout by David Moyes in 2016

Sunderland are bottom of the Championship, without a win in 13 games and have now lost one of two caretaker bosses currently leading the first team.

McKinlay, who was brought to Wearside by Moyes during his time in charge, and Robbie Stockdale took their first game as the Black Cats interim coaching team in the 1-0 defeat by Middlesbrough before the international break.

However the Scot's departure to London Stadium means Stockdale alone will be in charge for Saturday's visit of Millwall to the Stadium of Light.

"The club would like to thank Billy for his efforts during his time on Wearside," Sunderland said in a statement.

"Robbie Stockdale will continue as the club's caretaker manager when the squad returns to training on Monday.

"A further announcement will be made in due course."