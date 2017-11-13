Jordan Cranston's injury an opportunity for Dan O'Shaughnessy, says Gary Johnson

Dan O'Shaughnessy (left) has won two caps for Finland

Cheltenham Town manager Gary Johnson says Dan O'Shaughnessy must step up with Jordan Cranston out injured.

Cranston will be out for "two to four weeks" after suffering a hamstring injury in Cheltenham's 2-2 draw with Luton Town on Saturday.

The left-back has been a key player for the Robins this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

"It's gutting really because it's a long time until January when we can change things," said Johnson.

He continued to BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "However, Dan O'Shaughnessy has had a couple of good games when he's come in, so he'll get an opportunity now.

"He can play left-back or left wing-back, so we're sorry to lose Cranston, but it gives O'Shaughnessy an chance."

Cheltenham are 16th in League Two and are unbeaten in three league matches following Will Boyle's 97th-minute equaliser against Luton.