Shamir Mullings: Forest Green Rovers striker has Macclesfield loan cancelled
-
- From the section Football
Shamir Mullings has returned to Forest Green Rovers after his loan spell at Macclesfield was cancelled.
Mullings, 24, joined Macclesfield on a two-month loan deal on 6 November, but leaves the National League side because of a "previously undetected injury".
He missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Barrow and failed to make a single appearance for the Silkmen.
The striker, who has scored once in nine appearances this season, will now be assessed by Rovers' medical staff.