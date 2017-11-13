Shamir Mullings: Forest Green Rovers striker has Macclesfield loan cancelled

Shamir Mullings (left) last played for Forest Green Rovers on 16 September

Shamir Mullings has returned to Forest Green Rovers after his loan spell at Macclesfield was cancelled.

Mullings, 24, joined Macclesfield on a two-month loan deal on 6 November, but leaves the National League side because of a "previously undetected injury".

He missed Saturday's 2-0 win over Barrow and failed to make a single appearance for the Silkmen.

The striker, who has scored once in nine appearances this season, will now be assessed by Rovers' medical staff.