Truro City: Lee Hodges praises win over Dartford after FA Cup disappointment

Lee Hodges guided Truro City to the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in club history

Truro City manager Lee Hodges says his side's 3-1 win over National League South leaders Dartford was a great way to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment.

City lost 3-1 at League Two Charlton Athletic last Sunday in their first-ever first-round fixture.

But a Tyler Harvey penalty and two Cody Cooke goals inside the first 20 minutes ensured a return to winning ways.

"I think we showed what we are about today," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's probably a great game to come and play after what happened on Sunday, playing top of the league.

"I felt from 30 seconds in we were testing the keeper and on the front foot and it seemed that way for the whole first half."

The win was City's first league victory since 23 September and lifted them up to third place in the division.

"We're where we want to be at the moment," added Hodges. "We've started the season, set our standards and put ourselves in the play-off places.

"Will we stay there? There's loads and loads of games to go and we only look forward to the next one, but what we're doing is week in, week out, we're being consistent.

"We've been hard to beat and that's what we wanted to turn around from last season - we want to be hard to beat.

"Today against a very good team who are going to be up there in and around it we deserved to win and get the three points."