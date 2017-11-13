BBC Sport - WSL 1: Niamh Charles' excellent lob & other great WSL goals

Charles' excellent lob & other great WSL goals

A stylish Niamh Charles lob earns Liverpool a win over Birmingham City, whilst Jordan Nobbs is this week's top performer in the best goals and highlights from week five of the Women's Super League.

WATCH MORE: Chelsea & Reading draw after late own goal

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Charles' excellent lob & other great WSL goals

Video

Catch of the year contender in NFL plays of the week

Video

Dementia in football: Shearer has MRI scan

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Lookalikes, big hits and an intense face-off

Video

Gunter on caps, captaincy and Coleman

Video

'Tyson will return in April' - Peter Fury

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'I knew I was going to die' - lost-at-sea surfer returns to water

  • From the section Sport
Audio

Brazilian Grand Prix Review

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

GB women win World Cup team pursuit gold

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Five best shots as Federer eases past Sock

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: England 36-6 France

Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea & Reading draw after late own goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol
Confidence building through balancing

Rugbytots North Staffordshire

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired