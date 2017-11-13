Curtis Nelson: Oxford United captain could miss rest of season with Achilles injury

Curtis Nelson is in his second full season at Oxford United

Oxford United captain Curtis Nelson could miss the rest of the season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Nelson, 24, was carried off on a stretcher before half-time in Oxford's 2-1 defeat by Northampton on Saturday.

Manager Pep Clotet revealed further tests and scans will take place beyond initial the assessments Nelson received after the game at the Kassam Stadium.

"It could be long-term," Clotet told BBC Radio Oxford. "We will have to wait and see for the proper tests."

He added: "I think it affected a lot of the game. To be forced to substitute your captain, an important player, has a big impact."

Oxford have gone four games without a win in league and cup, including a first-round exit to League Two Port Vale in the FA Cup, but are just three points off the play-off places in League One.

"We've a group of hard workers," Clotet said. "They feel it as much as we do as coaches.

"They've shown a good ability to come back and compete again. That's the nature of the game and I'm sure the players will put everything in to make sure that happens."