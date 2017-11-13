Lewis McGugan: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Northampton man 'still waking up'

Lewis McGugan has made 44 league appearances since the end of the 2013-14 campaign

Northampton Town manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says midfielder Lewis McGugan is "coming out of hibernation" after 17 months out of action.

McGugan, 29, joined the League One side in October from Sheffield Wednesday, where his last game came in May 2016.

The ex-Watford player, who worked with Hasselbaink at Nottingham Forest, made his fourth Cobblers start on Saturday.

"He's still waking up because there's a lot of time that he hasn't played," Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Northampton.

"Lewis has got quality. He's still coming out of hibernation, but we know that he's got quality and he has that confidence to do something."

Northampton's victory at Oxford extended their unbeaten run to six matches and lifted them out of the League One drop-zone.

"We don't look at what has happened in the past, that has gone, it's now keep on trying to go forward and improve and work on things that haven't gone right," Hasselbaink added.

"There's no time to stand still, we've got a lot more matches to play."