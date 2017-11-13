Scottish Gossip: Liam Miller, Scotland, Michael O'Neill, Murrayfield, Celtic, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller isreportedly battling cancer.(Daily Record)

Scottish Rugby insist Murrayfield's doors are open to become the new home of Scottish football. (Various)

Michael O'Neill won't rush a decision over his future - as Scotland weigh up a bid to land him for free. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

Kenny McLean desperately hopes Derek McInnes is still Dons boss when Aberdeen host Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

Charlie Mulgrew believes Kieran Tierney has the talent and temperament to make a full-time switch to central defence. (Daily Record)

Craig Levein has urged the Scottish Football Association to use BT Murrayfield for big Scotland games in the future. (Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans will reportedly visit a specialist this week in a bid to overcome his ankle injury. (Scottish Sun)

Kyle Lafferty has told Craig Levein he wants to stay at Hearts for life to repay the club's support over his betting addiction. (Scottish Sun)

The SRU want Old Firm cup games staged at Murrayfield if they win a slice of the SFA lease - promising a 'very special atmosphere' at the home of Scottish rugby. (Various)

John McGinn believes he is at the top of his game right now - and puts that down to head coach Neil Lennon and everyone involved at Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Mikael Lustig admits he'd love to finish his career at Celtic - four years after wondering if it was already over. (Various)

Dundee United defender Paul Quinn has revealed he feared his career could be over as he battled to recover from a heart scare. (Courier)

Caley Thistle midfielder Alex Cooper is determined to earn a longer stay at Caledonian Stadium to ensure he is in with a chance of helping Inverness secure Irn-Bru Cup glory. (Press and Journal)

Stuart Hogg has admitted he is expecting 'hell' from the Scotland coaches today after his side's defensive display against Samoa on Saturday. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Scotland face an anxious wait to find out if two key players - prop WP Nel and wing Tommy Seymour - will be available for Saturday's BT Murrayfield meeting with the world champions New Zealand. (The Times, subscription only)