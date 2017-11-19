Brighton & Hove Albion v Stoke City

Lee Grant made 28 league starts for Stoke last season and is expected to deputise for the injured Jack Butland on Monday

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has reported no fresh injury problems ahead of Monday's Premier League match against Stoke.

Steve Sidwell remains out as he recovers from a back problem.

Lee Grant is expected to play in goal for Stoke as Jack Butland suffered a broken finger on England duty.

The Potters remain without Geoff Cameron, who is still feeling the after-effects of a blow to the head in training three weeks ago.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "This is the sort of game that will remind Brighton the Premier League is a 10 month relentless grind.

"They've acquitted themselves well. A win would equal their best points tally after the opening 12 top-flight matches of a season.

"If they can get their wingers flying from the start, they can certainly end their eight-match losing run against Stoke, especially with the evergreen Glenn Murray in scoring form.

"Defeat would equal Stoke's worst Premier League points tally at this stage, but a nagging suspicion remains that Peter Crouch could pop up with a club record 44th Premier League strike.

"Another draw at the Amex wouldn't surprise me."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Going into the international break winning at Swansea was massive because we knew the schedule that was coming up over the next six weeks and into the Christmas period and new year.

"There'll be a period that will test us and give us an indication of where we are, but we knew that was coming and we have to be prepared for it - whether that is over the upcoming weeks or in the latter half of the season."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes on Hughton: "Sometimes familiarity breeds a little bit of contempt and sometimes when you've been around for a long time people don't appreciate what you bring to the table in terms of experience and knowledge, and understanding what's required at this level.

"Chris is one of those that has had a great career, he's had success, promotions and been at good clubs and predominantly been a success at those clubs so I don't think anybody should underestimate what he's been able to do as a manager, and credit to him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Going on form, Brighton are probably favourites to beat Stoke and move further away from the relegation zone.

But Stoke showed by fighting back twice to draw with Leicester that they are not the sort of team to lie down, and they will cause Chris Hughton's side some problems. I am going to go for a Stoke away win.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v actor Will Ferrell

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke have won eight successive matches against Brighton in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets.

The Seagulls have never won this fixture in the top flight (D3, L5). Stoke earned a 2-1 away victory in the most recent top-flight encounter, in February 1983.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides since February 2011 when Stoke won 3-0 at home in an FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls are vying to stretch their unbeaten top-flight run to five matches, a feat they last achieved in April 1983.

A Brighton would equal their highest points tally after 12 top-flight matches. They had 18 points at the same stage in 1981.

They could record consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since September 1982.

Glenn Murray has the chance to score in four successive Premier League games for the first time in his career.

Stoke City