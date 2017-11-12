BBC Sport - World Cup play-off: We gave everything in Basel draw - NI's Evans
We gave everything in Basel draw - NI's Evans
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans says he is proud of the display in the Sunday's 0-0 draw as Switzerland win the World Cup play-off 1-0 on aggregate.
The West Brom player was denied an injury-time goal in the second led with his header cleared off the line by Ricardo Rodriguez.
