Chris Coleman: Wales manager wants guarantees over two key men before signing new deal

By Owain Llyr

BBC Wales Sport

Gareth Bale
Wales head of performance Ryland Morgans training with Gareth Bale

Wales manager Chris Coleman wants assurances over the future of two members of his staff if he is to sign a new contract.

Coleman wants head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell to be handed full-time contracts by the FAW.

Coleman's deal expires at the end of November and leading Wales players have urged him to stay.

The FAW want to sort out Coleman's future before negotiating other deals.

Morgans left Crystal Palace in September following Roy Hodgsons's appointment at the Premier League club.

Mitchell departed from Swansea last year during Francesco Guidolin's reign.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired