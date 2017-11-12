Chris Coleman: Wales manager wants guarantees over two key men before signing new deal

From the section

Wales head of performance Ryland Morgans training with Gareth Bale

Wales manager Chris Coleman wants assurances over the future of two members of his staff if he is to sign a new contract.

Coleman wants head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell to be handed full-time contracts by the FAW.

Coleman's deal expires at the end of November and leading Wales players have urged him to stay.

The FAW want to sort out Coleman's future before negotiating other deals.

Morgans left Crystal Palace in September following Roy Hodgsons's appointment at the Premier League club.

Mitchell departed from Swansea last year during Francesco Guidolin's reign.