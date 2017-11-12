World Cup Qualifying - African
Ghana1Egypt1

Ghana 1-1 Egypt

Egypt
Egypt are one of three North African countries to reach Russia 2018, alongside Tunisia and Morocco

Egypt, who had already qualified for the World Cup, drew in Ghana in the last game of Group E in Cape Coast on Sunday.

Ghana, who had played at the past three World Cup finals, finished a disappointing third in the standings behind Egypt and Uganda.

Egypt's Mahmoud Abdelrazek opened the scoring with a left-footed strike in the 62nd minute but Netherlands-born striker Edwin Gyasi equalised just two minutes later with a deflected effort from outside the area.

It was a first international goal and only a second cap for the 26-year-old Gyasi, who plays his club football in Norway.

Egypt secured qualification for next year's tournament in Russia when they beat Congo in Alexandria last month.

It will be their first World Cup since the 1990 finals in Italy.

Earlier in Brazzaville, Uganda secured second place in the group with a 1-1 draw against Congo.

Marvin Baudry put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes, but the Cranes hit back just one minute later through Milton Karisa to earn a point.

That draw left them four points behind Egypt in the final Group E standings.

Line-ups

Ghana

  • 1Ofori Antwi
  • 23Afful
  • 15Nuhu
  • 18Amartey
  • 17Agbenyenu
  • 11WakasoBooked at 84mins
  • 8Ofori
  • 20Gyasi
  • 6DonsahSubstituted forWarisat 50'minutes
  • 13AmpomahSubstituted forTwumasiat 41'minutes
  • 7DwamenaSubstituted forBoakyeat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Attamah
  • 4Opare
  • 5Mohamed
  • 9Waris
  • 10Mohammed
  • 12Ati
  • 14Boakye
  • 16Addo
  • 19Opoku
  • 22Twumasi

Egypt

  • 16Ekramy AhmedBooked at 87mins
  • 3El Mohamady Abdel Fattah
  • 2Gabr Mossad
  • 5Aziz RabiaSubstituted forSaadat 33'minutes
  • 15Hafez
  • 17El NenyBooked at 65mins
  • 6Morsy
  • 21Hassan
  • 10Razek FadlallaSubstituted forEl Saidat 65'minutes
  • 14Sobhi
  • 13MareiSubstituted forGamal Sayedat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Awad
  • 4Sayed Gaber
  • 7Ahmed Ibrahim
  • 8El Said Hamed
  • 9Hassan Mahgoub
  • 11Abdel-Moneim
  • 12Abbas Eldawy
  • 18Gamal Sayed
  • 19El Said
  • 20Saad
  • 22Warda
  • 23Razek El-Shenawy
Referee:
Malang Diedhiou

Match Stats

Home TeamGhanaAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home21
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Ghana 1, Egypt 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ghana 1, Egypt 1.

Hand ball by Daniel Amartey (Ghana).

Attempt saved. Richmond Boakye (Ghana) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Amartey.

Foul by Richmond Boakye (Ghana).

Saad Samir (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Harrison Afful (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt).

Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana).

Trézéguet (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sherif Ekramy (Egypt) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sherif Ekramy (Egypt) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Majeed Waris (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana).

Amr Gamal (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Majeed Waris (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lumor Agbenyenu with a cross.

Offside, Egypt. Karim Hafez tries a through ball, but Trézéguet is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Edwin Gyasi with a cross.

Attempt saved. Patrick Twumasi (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Amr Gamal (Egypt).

Hand ball by Amr Gamal (Egypt).

Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Mohamed El Neny.

Substitution

Substitution, Egypt. Amr Gamal replaces Amr Marei.

Substitution

Substitution, Ghana. Richmond Boakye replaces Raphael.

Edwin Gyasi (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Egypt).

Foul by Ebenezer Ofori (Ghana).

Amr Marei (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Daniel Amartey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amr Marei (Egypt).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Karim Hafez (Egypt) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Edwin Gyasi (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael.

Substitution

Substitution, Egypt. Abdallah El Said replaces Shikabala.

Booking

Mohamed El Neny (Egypt) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Ghana 1, Egypt 1. Edwin Gyasi (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th November 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - African scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tunisia6420114714
2DR Congo6411147713
3Libya6114410-64
4Guinea6105614-83

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria6420124814
2Zambia62228718
3Cameroon614179-27
4Algeria6024411-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco63301101112
2Ivory Coast62227528
3Gabon613227-56
4Mali604219-84

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal532082611
2Burkina Faso51316606
3Cape Verde520348-46
4South Africa511368-24

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt641184413
2Uganda62313219
3Ghana61417527
4Congo6024512-72
View full World Cup Qualifying - African tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired