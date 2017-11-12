Match ends, Ghana 1, Egypt 1.
Ghana 1-1 Egypt
Egypt, who had already qualified for the World Cup, drew in Ghana in the last game of Group E in Cape Coast on Sunday.
Ghana, who had played at the past three World Cup finals, finished a disappointing third in the standings behind Egypt and Uganda.
Egypt's Mahmoud Abdelrazek opened the scoring with a left-footed strike in the 62nd minute but Netherlands-born striker Edwin Gyasi equalised just two minutes later with a deflected effort from outside the area.
It was a first international goal and only a second cap for the 26-year-old Gyasi, who plays his club football in Norway.
Egypt secured qualification for next year's tournament in Russia when they beat Congo in Alexandria last month.
It will be their first World Cup since the 1990 finals in Italy.
Earlier in Brazzaville, Uganda secured second place in the group with a 1-1 draw against Congo.
Marvin Baudry put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes, but the Cranes hit back just one minute later through Milton Karisa to earn a point.
That draw left them four points behind Egypt in the final Group E standings.
Line-ups
Ghana
- 1Ofori Antwi
- 23Afful
- 15Nuhu
- 18Amartey
- 17Agbenyenu
- 11WakasoBooked at 84mins
- 8Ofori
- 20Gyasi
- 6DonsahSubstituted forWarisat 50'minutes
- 13AmpomahSubstituted forTwumasiat 41'minutes
- 7DwamenaSubstituted forBoakyeat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Attamah
- 4Opare
- 5Mohamed
- 9Waris
- 10Mohammed
- 12Ati
- 14Boakye
- 16Addo
- 19Opoku
- 22Twumasi
Egypt
- 16Ekramy AhmedBooked at 87mins
- 3El Mohamady Abdel Fattah
- 2Gabr Mossad
- 5Aziz RabiaSubstituted forSaadat 33'minutes
- 15Hafez
- 17El NenyBooked at 65mins
- 6Morsy
- 21Hassan
- 10Razek FadlallaSubstituted forEl Saidat 65'minutes
- 14Sobhi
- 13MareiSubstituted forGamal Sayedat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Awad
- 4Sayed Gaber
- 7Ahmed Ibrahim
- 8El Said Hamed
- 9Hassan Mahgoub
- 11Abdel-Moneim
- 12Abbas Eldawy
- 18Gamal Sayed
- 19El Said
- 20Saad
- 22Warda
- 23Razek El-Shenawy
- Referee:
- Malang Diedhiou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ghana 1, Egypt 1.
Hand ball by Daniel Amartey (Ghana).
Attempt saved. Richmond Boakye (Ghana) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Amartey.
Foul by Richmond Boakye (Ghana).
Saad Samir (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Harrison Afful (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt).
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana).
Trézéguet (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sherif Ekramy (Egypt) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sherif Ekramy (Egypt) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Majeed Waris (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana).
Amr Gamal (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Majeed Waris (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lumor Agbenyenu with a cross.
Offside, Egypt. Karim Hafez tries a through ball, but Trézéguet is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Patrick Twumasi (Ghana) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Edwin Gyasi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Patrick Twumasi (Ghana) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Amr Gamal (Egypt).
Hand ball by Amr Gamal (Egypt).
Corner, Ghana. Conceded by Mohamed El Neny.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Amr Gamal replaces Amr Marei.
Substitution
Substitution, Ghana. Richmond Boakye replaces Raphael.
Edwin Gyasi (Ghana) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Egypt).
Foul by Ebenezer Ofori (Ghana).
Amr Marei (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Amartey (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amr Marei (Egypt).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Karim Hafez (Egypt) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Edwin Gyasi (Ghana) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael.
Substitution
Substitution, Egypt. Abdallah El Said replaces Shikabala.
Booking
Mohamed El Neny (Egypt) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Ghana 1, Egypt 1. Edwin Gyasi (Ghana) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.