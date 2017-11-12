BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill 'heartbroken' after Northern Ireland miss out on World Cup
O'Neill 'heartbroken' after NI miss out on World Cup
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill reflects on the controversial penalty that proved decisive as his team lost out to Switzerland in the World Cup play-off.
Ricardo Rodriguez's spot-kick in Belfast - awarded for a Corry Evans handball despite the ball having struck him on the back - gave the Swiss a 1-0 advantage before a scoreless second leg in Basel.
