BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill 'heartbroken' after Northern Ireland miss out on World Cup

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill reflects on the controversial penalty that proved decisive as his team lost out to Switzerland in the World Cup play-off.

Ricardo Rodriguez's spot-kick in Belfast - awarded for a Corry Evans handball despite the ball having struck him on the back - gave the Swiss a 1-0 advantage before a scoreless second leg in Basel.

