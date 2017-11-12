Glasgow City beat Hibs to wrap up 11th successive SWPL title

From the section

Glasgow City are five points clear with one match remaining in the SWPL

Glasgow City clinched their 11th successive league title with a game to spare after a comprehensive 3-0 win over nearest challengers Hibernian.

All the goals came in the first 25 minutes, with Lauren McMurchie volleying in the opener for the visitors at Ainslie Park.

Two defensive lapses inside 60 seconds then allowed Abbi Grant and Hayley Lauder to profit.

Hibs goalkeeper Jenna Fife made a string of saves to keep the score down.

