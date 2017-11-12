Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Michael O'Neill, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Falkirk

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Irish FA are bracing themselves for an approach from their Scottish counterparts for manager Michael O'Neill should Northern Ireland's World Cup qualification bid end in Switzerland on Sunday night. The Irish lost the first leg 1-0. (Mail on Sunday)

Falkirk have condemned a group of their own fans for offensive chants aimed at Dean Shiels and the SFA in the defeat at Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday night. The Bairns' Kevin O'Hara was this week banned for eight matches for verbally abusing Dunfermline's Shiels about only having one eye. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack revealed he was booed as soon as he got off the bus before facing the same jeers during the game as Scotland lost 1-0 to Netherlands on Thursday night at Pittodrie. (Scottish Sun)

But Jack says the boos did not ruin his Scotland debut and insists he will not give up on playing for his country. (Sunday Mail print edition)

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says Dylan McGeouch is finally fulfilling his potential after beating his injury problems. (Herald)

Striker Kyle Lafferty wants to become a Hearts player for life to repay the club for the help they have given him with his gambling addiction. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers face a wait to discover the extent of midfielder Graham Dorrans' ankle injury, which has not healed as quickly as the club expected it to. (Sunday Mail)

Other Gossip

Former Scotland star Craig Chalmers was happy to see the national side come out on top against Samoa at Murrayfield on Saturday but says conceding 38 points to the Pacific Islanders must be a worry for head coach Gregor Townsend. (Herald)

More to follow